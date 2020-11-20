localish

Disney, Feeding America provide access to fresh produce for families in need

CHICAGO -- Farms can provide produce to a network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries through Disney's commitment to Feeding America.

Farmers and hundreds of volunteers manning food banks and processing centers have allowed families to gain access to healthy groceries.

"When you come to a pantry and they can offer that healthy food, it means a lot to us. If you don't have that fresh food, you can't afford to buy it and that pertains to health risks," said Evetta Mahlum, food recipient and volunteer.

"Fresh produce is particularly important to the neighbor in need because it's very expensive to purchase. Many of our families are trying to stretch their dollars at the grocery store, so buying a pound of strawberries versus buying a lower cost, less nutritious item, that's a tough decision to make, so having access to fresh produce thanks to the Disney company helps our neighbors lead happier, healthier lives," said Julie Yurko, CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For more information about Feeding America and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit www.feedingamerica.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
feeding americadisneyfoodfood banklocalish show (lsh)localishwlshealth food
LOCALISH
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
Crossfit workout pays tribute to fallen Long Island veteran
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 update as Tier 3 mitigations start
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
WI reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Show More
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94
Mile Long Bridge project along Tri-State Tollway reaches milestone
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
More TOP STORIES News