be localish

Distillery donates 500 gallons of hand sanitizer to hospitals, community organizations

In March, Koval Distillery switched from making gin and whiskey and started making hand sanitizer for local health care workers, retirement homes, and first responders. Now the Northside beverage company is providing sanitizer to hospitals and community organizations in need of supplies. This batch, however, was made from the beer of local breweries."We're doing an amazing collaboration with members of the brewing community in Chicago," Koval Distillery Co-Founder, Sonat Birnecker Hart said. "We've all come together to help make a difference."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoravenswoodwhiskeydonationsbe localish
BE LOCALISH
Carry Out: Pizza & booze delivery!
Distillery donates 500 gallons of hand sanitizer made from BEER
AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Cicero officials ask court to shut down nursing home over COVID-19 outbreak
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 353 in 8,566 cases
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Possible permanent changes to work, school, travel after the COVID-19 lockdown
Amid virus, Field Museum's flesh-eating beetles keep eating
Some restaurants ask customers to skip delivery apps
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
More TOP STORIES News