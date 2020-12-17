Dive into the magic of Christmas with Scuba Santa at NJ's Adventure Aquarium

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Families can dive into the magic of Christmas at a unique underwater experience in Camden, complete with a visit from a scuba-diving Santa.
The Adventure Aquarium's 'Christmas Underwater' display has returned for its 12th season, delighting visitors with the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree and a special appearance by Scuba Santa, all in a COVID-safe environment.
"At the Adventure Aquarium we love to be a part of family's traditions during the holiday season, this year especially, " said Jenna Eckel, public-relations manager at the Adventure Aquarium.
In addition to meeting Scuba Santa behind the Ocean Realm's panoramic window, where he swims around and waves at his fans, families can also participate in a socially distant meet-and-greet with Scuba Santa, who holds court inside his Snow Globe.
The aquarium, which spent days decking out for the holidays, is proud to feature the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree, made with aquarium-safe materials. The tree stands 18 feet tall and takes 15 to 20 people about 12 hours to install.
The Christmas Adventure will be on display through Christmas Eve and will require reservations, temperature checks, and enforced social distancing and mask-wearing.
"We want families to come here to create memories and to come back next year to create more memories," Eckel said.
