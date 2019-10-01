Diving Deep Into The Yuengling Brewery Tour

Yuengling is known for its lager, but did you know it's also known for its iconic tours through the brewery! @BelleByLaurelle is your tour guide through the historic caves of America's oldest brewery.
This beer is a local favorite, and this tour goes deep - not just into the brewery's past, but into the ground, where this family had been brewing and lagering for generations.

Next time you crack open a can or a bottle, you'll have an even greater appreciation for your cold one.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MSI construction worker critical after being pinned under forklift
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in Houston
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in California
Documents show Smollett special prosecutor donated to Kim Foxx
CPS support staff, Park District workers to deliver strike notices to Lightfoot's office
CPD commander demoted after Lollapalooza-goers allegedly allowed in restricted area
Show More
LIVE: Victims of Las Vegas shooting remembered at ceremony
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
Baby injured after falling out window on South Side
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday with isolated evening storms
More TOP STORIES News