Downward Diaper? Baby Yoga is the Newest Fitness Craze With New Parents

Downward diaper? This baby yoga class helps parents bond with their infants and get a workout, too!

Custom poses help these tiny yogis not only stretch their muscles but also stretch their brains.


Certain poses help activate different parts of the brain, helping babies reach milestones sooner.

"Baby yoga is a nice way for mom and baby or dad and baby to interact, communicate, play and just be together," said Patti Ideran, a pediatric occupational therapist at Northwestern Medicine in St. Charles, Illinois.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID person of interest in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
State Rep. Luis Arroyo resigns after federal corruption charge
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
Old Pueblo Cantina creates Sonoran-style Mexican food
Falling ice reported outside Willis Tower
Show More
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
Mayor Lightfoot fires back after Trump blames Supt. Johnson for Chicago's 'crime wave'
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
More TOP STORIES News