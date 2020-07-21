localish

Dozier's: 60 years of legendary Texas BBQ

FULSHEAR, TX -- For authentic, Texas-style barbecue, it's hard to beat Dozier's Grocery & Market. The long-loved barbecue institution in Fulshear, just outside of Houston, first opened in 1957 and has served generations of customers.

Dozier's is a real meat-lover's paradise, with a smokehouse, a meat market and game processing services, all rolled into one. It's famous for a large menu of pecan-smoked meats, including brisket, ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, ham and house-made sausage. Even former president George H.W. Bush was a big fan and used to request whole slabs of bacon to be sent to the White House!

For more information, visit doziersbbq.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulshearfoodabc13 plus katyabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus fulshearbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Tomball's Thirsty Bee Meadery makes wine out of honey!
Artisan Grain Collaborative creates partnerships to feed community
Teachers buzz cut hair to raise money during COVID-19
Coaches nationwide are taking on social injustice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
Show More
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News