be localish

This restaurant is using drag queens to deliver carry-out meals to customers!

With the stay-at-home in place, many restaurants are offering curbside pickup and carryout options amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City got creative and is using drag queens to deliver meals to its customers! "We just thought that the idea was a fantastic idea," said one customer after getting his food safety handed to him. Orders for Fiddlehead are placed over the phone or online at fiddleheadmc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigan citycoronavirusrestaurantsfood safetybe localish
BE LOCALISH
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
Northside flower shop sends Pay It Forward flowers during COVID-19 crisis
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' stay-at-home order overturned by judge as death toll nears 2K
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy
House party video draws outrage from Lightfoot, Pritzker
Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's West Side
Police find 5 dead, baby spared in Wis. house; suspect in custody
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
GOP leaders want details on inmates released during coronavirus pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 45,883 COVID-19 cases
Longtime Chicago ICU nurse dies of COVID-19, coworkers say
President Trump suggests Illinois should not ask for federal COVID-19 bailout
More TOP STORIES News