Drink the Blackest Cup of Coffee in New York at Round K Cafe

Round K Cafe was inspired by Korean-style coffee shops and the owner, Ockhyeon Byeon, wants New Yorkers to slow down and experience what real, artisan coffee tastes like. From the Black Coffee, made with 98% Cocoa and coconut charcoal cream that will make your mouth black, to the smooth and delicate Egg Coffee with a real egg cooked inside, and the $50 Space Coffee, it's some of the best, most creative coffee you'll ever drink! For more information, visit their website www.roundk.com.
