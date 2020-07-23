Drive-in entertainment, circus and concerts from your car

LOS ANGELES -- The pandemic has brought music concerts worldwide to an abrupt halt. So an event producer in Ventura, California got creative and re-imagined the drive-in concept.

"It's a completely new experience. This is not supposed to take the place of a regular concert," said Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO & Founder of CBF Productions. "When we were creating this, we wanted to have all kinds of different entertainment and my wife said, 'You need a circus.'

They reached out to the Zoppé Italian Family Circus which agreed to take the show to California.

"This is completely new. This has never happened before," said Giovanni Zoppé, Circus Artist and Producer.

"My family started the circus over seven generations ago in 1842 and we're still going today."

"We're very excited about this new adventure. In the show, you're not only going to see a true circus, but on top of that, we also have a movie that's gong to be telling our story," said Zoppé. "So it'll be a truly, truly multimedia experience.

For more information visit www.concertsinyourcar.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,624 new COVID-19 cases
Boy, 7, who drowned after boat capsized in Chicago River ID'd
Video of deadly Loop shooting released by police
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Southwest tightens face mask rule, Delta steps up testing
Illinois reports highest June unemployment rate on record
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, some patchy fog
Show More
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
Chicago activist groups sue to bar federal agents from protest duties
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
2 men shot, 1 killed near Howard Red Line station: Evanston PD
Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,052
More TOP STORIES News