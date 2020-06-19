Drive-in movie theaters have returned to New Jersey

MADISON, New Jersey -- The Boxcar company, which started as a parking application, has turned to the entertainment business to stay afloat.

After their business was halted as a result of the pandemic, Joe Colangelo, CEO of Boxcar, along with his team decided it was time to reinvent their business model and bring drive-in movies back to New Jersey.

"Business down 100% means that we can explore any new opportunities that are out there because we can't do anything with parking," said Colangelo.

Using the application they created for their parking business, the Boxcar team is now using this same application to sell tickets and food for their screenings all across New Jersey.

"We want everyone to have a good view of the screen and we want the logistics to be smooth. The last thing we want is people to have a bad experience," said Colangelo.

Currently, the company is focused on bringing drive-in movies to different towns in New Jersey, all while helping out local businesses and communities.

"Welcome to the future that looks like that past," said Colangelo.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycommunity journalistin our backyardbe localish new yorkwabcall goodlocalish show (lsh)localishbe localishentertainmentmoviemovie theatercommunityoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Juneteenth march planned for downtown
Hot hand sanitizer likely caused Waukegan car fire: officials
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Officers shot at by armed robber during Houston chase
Little girl goes out of her way to help Walmart employee
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Show More
Schaumburg DMV closed due to COVID-19
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Juneteenth 2020 conversation with community leaders: WATCH LIVE
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News