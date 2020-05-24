Take in a show and get your diploma at this Hockley drive-in graduation

HOCKLEY, Texas -- Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!

High School students across the country were disappointed when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their graduation plans, but the Showboat Drive-in in Hockley, Texas is giving them an experience like no other.

The business will host nearly a dozen schools and school districts in May and June for drive-in graduation ceremonies.

The families park, watch the ceremony on the big screen and honk when their student's name is called.

To be able to be a part of that is something special!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hockleycommunity strongmore in commongraduationgraduation 2020class of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago churches stand with Trump, plan services
Illinois House passes $40B budget relying on federal funding
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix remembered as 'amazing soul'
Get sushi box sets and sake-to-go kits delivered
Newsviews: Maintaining your mental health during pandemic
Severe storms leave damage, power outages across Illinois
Show More
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
WATCH LIVE: Vitalant, Chicago officials stress need for COVID-19 plasma donors
Is it safe to go to the gym during the pandemic? Doctors explain
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
More TOP STORIES News