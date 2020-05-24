Take in a show and get your diploma at this Hockley drive-in graduation

HOCKLEY, Texas -- Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
High School students across the country were disappointed when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their graduation plans, but the Showboat Drive-in in Hockley, Texas is giving them an experience like no other.
The business will host nearly a dozen schools and school districts in May and June for drive-in graduation ceremonies.
The families park, watch the ceremony on the big screen and honk when their student's name is called.
To be able to be a part of that is something special!
