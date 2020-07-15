Houston eatery named after trailblazing African-American chef

HOUSTON, Texas -- When you dine at Houston restaurant Lucille's, you're taking a walk through history.

The eatery, housed in a 1923 bungalow in the city's Museum District, is famous for its southern-style comfort food.

Owner and executive chef Chris Williams named Lucille's after his great-grandmother, a trailblazing African-American chef. Lucille Bishop-Smith also developed the first commercial culinary educational program in the country at Prairie View A&M University!

On the restaurant's walls upstairs, you'll find historic photos of Lucille serving her famous instant hot rolls to notables such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and heavyweight champion Joe Lewis.

Today, Williams still serves his great-grandmother's two most famous recipes, her chili biscuits, served by American Airlines in the 1930s and 1940s, and her hot rolls. The rest of the menu is inspired by Lucille's traditional southern recipes, but with global influences.

Lucille's is also known for its giving spirit. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the restaurant served over 3,000 free meals to first responders and health care workers. It also teamed up with World Central Kitchen to provide around 10,000 meals to food insecure families and seniors.
