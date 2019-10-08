Eduardo Verastegui: YouTube Star from Pasadena, Texas

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena,Texas youtube star who shares what life is like as a US immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the US from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers. Eduardo says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."Eduardo has over 300,000 subscribers on his youtube page with his most viewed upload hitting over 5 million views. Eduardo is currently an intern with Pasadena ISD, in Pasadena, Texas.