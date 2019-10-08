Eduardo Verastegui: YouTube Star from Pasadena, Texas

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena,Texas youtube star who shares what life is like as a US immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the US from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers. Eduardo says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Eduardo has over 300,000 subscribers on his youtube page with his most viewed upload hitting over 5 million views. Eduardo is currently an intern with Pasadena ISD, in Pasadena, Texas.
Related topics:
youtubelocalishimmigration
