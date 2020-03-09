Arts & Culture

Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99

Luchita Hurtado protested the L.A. County Museum of Art for overlooking women artists in the 1970s.

Fast forward to 2020, and a major retrospective of her work is featured at the museum. It's her first in the United States.


The timing is a nice present for Hurtado, who will turn 100 this year.

She was born in Venezuela, emigrated, lived in the avant-garde art world, married three times and had a family.


"I'm still working. Yes, I am. It's like a living, you know. Your life is your life," said Hurtado. "And I choose to spend my days painting."

The exhibit is open at LACMA through May 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartmuseum exhibitarts & culturelocalishwomen
ARTS & CULTURE
McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
'Bug' extended at Steppenwolf Theatre for a few more weeks
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum coming to Joliet
Chicago's 'most endangered' sites: Thompson Center, Jackson Park, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Resurrection HS, 3 other Chicago area schools closed over COVID-19 concerns
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham ID'd, ME says
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Man killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd
Show More
Burglars cut through drywall to steal from Goose Island jewelry store, police say
'March for Kids' campaign asks for help this St. Patrick's Day
Chicago hotel, restaurant industries hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon
More TOP STORIES News