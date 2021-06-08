Enjoy happy hour on the Jersey Shore on these BYO tiki boats

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- Pau Hana in Ocean City, New Jersey, wants you to hit the water for a party ... on a tiki boat. And as a bonus, you can bring your own drinks and up to five friends.Pau Hana is the first of its kind in Ocean City and there are six tours to try.It's BYO so bring your favorite beverages and five of your best friends to see the sights along the Jersey Shore.The tours are open for kids and adults and the boat holds 6 people. You can set up your own playlist for a chill laid laid-back ride or a dance party.