localish

This Inglewood native opened a clothing store all about city pride!

INGLEWOOD -- Steve Cotton grew up in Inglewood, California. Filled with hometown pride and inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle, he decided to open up a clothing shop in Inglewood.

"When people put on our clothing - they're just proud to wear Inglewood. Inglewood's phrase is the 'city of champions.' I never thought I'd be a fashion designer, but now I'm making clothes every day," said Cotton.


The entrepreneur wanted to give back to his hometown so his brand reflects and positively represents the love for his city. Recently, Cotton says there is a lot of buzz due to the new stadium. He knew it was the right time to get his business going.

"Lots of people come from all over the world just to get our version of Inglewood Monopoly," said Cotton. Cotton adds that the neighborhood has been very welcoming and they feel really blessed. The Inglewood shop offers online shopping and curbside pick-up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodkabclocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This taco food truck is EPIC!
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Poppy and Rose restaurant is giving back!
Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WI police respond to 'active shooter incident' at Mayfair Mall, mayor says
IL Tier 3 mitigations take effect, 13,012 new COVID-19 cases reported
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
WI reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park
Show More
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94
Mile Long Bridge project along Tri-State Tollway reaches milestone
More TOP STORIES News