A magical candlelit dining experience under the stars

LOS ANGELES -- Candlelight is a unique series of magical dining experiences!

Surrounded by sounds of classical music under the stars, guests enjoy a special night out. Set in an intimate atmosphere at different venues around the world, Candlelight is a mini escape amid the on-going pandemic - where social distancing is practiced and guests are expected to follow strict safety guidelines - yet a wonderful, romantic night out is made possible with good food and music.

"You can just get lost for a second. That's what I hope people walk away with," said Benjamin Simon, project manager with Fever.

The original idea was to make classical music more accessible. It's usually hosted in historic churches and grand venues, but since the onset of COVID-19, Candlelight shifted to outdoor, open-air venues where dinner is a focal point. Music is played, but it's not a concert.

"It was beautiful. The ambiance was everything. The music was wonderful," said Stacey Davis, a Los Angeles resident.

For more information click HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesromancekabcfoodlocalish show (lsh)localishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago could be next COVID-19 hotspot, researchers warn
Property manager: Chicago homeowners feel unsafe, ready to leave after looting
Illinois reports 1,834 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race with Evelyn Holmes: LIVE
Lightfoot highlights police reform model of replacing officers in some situations
Chicago looters must be prosecuted for actions: FOP president
Indiana reports 1,046 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Show More
IL unemployment fraud could lead to tax trouble for victims: FBI
Lebanese American bakes to help Beirut rebuild
ComEd update: Over 80K without power across Chicago area, mostly south
Missing Chicago woman found dead in Humboldt Park
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant, warm Thursday
More TOP STORIES News