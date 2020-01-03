Ever wanted to rent a chicken? Now you can!

Rent The Chicken is a part of an eggs-citing new industry that rents backyard chickens!

The company provides full support for the term of your rental - usually six months. They deliver the chickens to your house, bring a coop for your backyard, supply the chicken feed and other yummy things chickens eat (hint: mealworms) and when you decide you've had enough (or if you chicken out at any time) simply give them a call and they come pick everything up!

The Pittsburgh-based company was started in 2013 and has grown to over 40 affiliates around the country. Meet Philadelphia-area 'homesteader' Chris Witmer and one of his customer families as they eggs-plain how it all works!

Rent the Chicken | Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animallocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy to be conducted after man dies in confrontation with CPD in Belmont Central
Trump: Iranian general killed in US airstrike 'to stop a war'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Teen boy charged in violent robbery at Lake Red Line station in Loop
Woman robbed on CTA Red Line in Loop; 3 in custody
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
Time Out Market features all-star lineup of local talent
Show More
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Gary mayor seeks to demolish abandoned schools
Was it legal for Trump to order Iranian general's killing?
'Hamilton' to end Chicago run with final show Sunday
More than 400 restaurants to be featured at Chicago Restaurant Week
More TOP STORIES News