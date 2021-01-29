localish

Every bike deserves a second chance

SEABROOK, Texas -- Slow Twitch Niche is a small bike shop in the heart of Seabrook, TX. Owner, Jeff Currier says the shop focuses on bicycle repairs and not new sales. However, the community initiative to help those in need is the reason everyone stops by. What started as an effort to get someone a bike years ago - turned into a community effort to provide bicycles to as many people as possible who are in need. Those who have a bike and no longer need it, drop it off at the shop to donate. Currier and his volunteers work to recondition the bikes, getting them up and running with safety in mind. If someone needs a bike, they will receive one at no cost. On average, Slow Twitch Niche gives away 200+ bicycles each year. In many cases, if a child outgrows theirs, they will bring it in the shop to donate. In turn, Currier will provide that child with a larger bike at no cost. If you have a bike that you would like to donate or need one for a child, reach out through their Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/slowtwitchniche
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
3 teens charged in string of Chicago carjackings, including officer's
Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Joliet picks Chicago over Hammond for new water source
Red Line new station designs unveiled
Police video shows end of Chicago, Evanston shooting spree that left 4 dead
News blooper: Baby interrupts weather forecast on live TV
Show More
FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
'Live' honored to conduct last interview with Cicely Tyson
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
2 carjacked at gunpoint on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News