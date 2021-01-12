localish

Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Cathedral of Junk, started by Vince Hannemann in 1989, is three stories worth of old toys, license plates, appliances, and carefully-curated junk in South Austin. Hannemann has been sculpting since he was a teenager in New Mexico but says he never intended to create such a piece in Austin. Over the years, Hannemann's creation has grown into an Austin landmark that has attracted guests from all over the world. Attendees looking to visit the Cathedral of Junk are required to make an appointment before entering the sculpture, which is actually in Vince's backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinbe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!
DTLA party supply business helps meet the high demand for PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
3 teens charged in string of Chicago carjackings, including officer's
Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Red Line new station designs unveiled
Police video shows end of Chicago, Evanston shooting spree that left 4 dead
Certain child welfare statements ruled out in AJ Freund case
News blooper: Baby interrupts weather forecast on live TV
Show More
Joc Pederson signs 1-year-deal with Cubs: ESPN
Dogecoin soars 370% as latest target of Reddit group
Democrats to 'act big' on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
2 carjacked at gunpoint on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News