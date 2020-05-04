be localish los angeles

Designer makes fashionable face masks

By Karl Schmid & Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES -- Like many small business owners, designer Troy Anthony was forced to think outside the box after the coronavirus pandemic halted his business.

He decided to produce tailor-made face masks as a way to stay productive and help others.

"Obviously, right now, luxury goods are not essential needs," Anthony said. "That's my market. That's what I do. So it's helped me to reassess things."

Anthony is partnering with Pearian Shirt Makers in Orange County, CA, to manufacture the face masks and help keep the company's employees on the payroll.

"Troy is a phenomenal designer. As soon as he called me I knew that we had a partnership that would work," said Varak Armoudikian, founder of Pearian Shirt Makers. "We went from tailored clothing to tailored face masks. It's been great for both of us, and it's been great for our employees that we've been able to keep supported because of it."

"I'm definitely not the only one making masks, but I'm trying to put my own spin on it," said Anthony. "I think the masks are going to be part of the normality for a long time coming."

A portion of sales proceeds go to making mask donations to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in West Los Angeles.

tailormadefacemask.com
troyanthonyclothing.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodface masksmall businesscoronavirusfashioncoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Recreate famous works of art at home.
You can enjoy Smorgasburg from home!
Treating doctors and nurses like VIPS
Animal foster program will care for your pet if you get sick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
Lightfoot: Parties amid pandemic could result in arrests, even jail
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Teacher makes surprise visit to her student's homes
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Microbusinesses try to survive stay-at-home orders
Show More
Recently unemployed? 5 ways to plan for your next job
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain developing
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
American carriers debut new 'must wear mask' policies
More TOP STORIES News