Fall Festival Goes for the Pumpkin Carving World Record

Highwood, a suburb outside of Chicago, is celebrating its tenth annual pumpkin fest, which has made the small town a tourist destination and helped raise money for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

"We've gone from 1,200 pumpkins originally, up to 29,000 pumpkins at our peak," said Highwood Mayor Charlie Pecaro.


The event started out as an attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for the most jack-o'-lanterns carved in one city, said Ilyse Strongin of Celebrate Highwood. The town competed against Keene, New Hampshire.

"It brought tens of thousands of people to our small little town," Strongin said.
