Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success

Houston, Texas -- The Taste of Texas has been a Houston icon since 1977.

Nina and Edd Hendee opened the first location with a menu that looked much different than the one you see today, with options including nachos and chili.

But the legendary steak house soon took shape in the Memorial area, and has grown into one of the largest independent restaurants in the country serving Certified Angus Beef.

The Hendees credit their success to the top-of-the-line food they serve, and the people serving it. They have employed thousands of people over the years, with several second generation servers now working at the restaurant.

While you eat your mouth-watering meal, you can also find incredible history hidden through the restaurant. The Hendees love Texas, and have collected artifacts from the most influential people in the states history, including Moses Austin, Stephen F. Austin and Jane Long.

The Taste of Texas has served the biggest celebrities and lawmakers over the years, but the Hendees love the everyday celebrations the most. You'll often see a couple celebrating their anniversary, a child blowing out birthday candles, or someone enjoying their first meal after beating cancer.

You can learn more about the Taste of Texas by visiting their website or Instagram.
houstonhoustontexashistoryabc13 plusktrksteakabc13 plus memoriallocalish
