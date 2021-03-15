localish

Family, food and love are the recipe for success at the Taste of Texas

Houston, Texas -- The Taste of Texas has been a Houston icon since 1977.

Nina and Edd Hendee opened the first location with a menu that looked much different than the one you see today, with options including nachos and chili.

But the legendary steak house soon took shape in the Memorial area, and has grown into one of the largest independent restaurants in the country serving Certified Angus Beef.

The Hendees credit their success to the top-of-the-line food they serve, and the people serving it. They have employed thousands of people over the years, with several second generation servers now working at the restaurant.

While you eat your mouth-watering meal, you can also find incredible history hidden through the restaurant. The Hendees love Texas, and have collected artifacts from the most influential people in the states history, including Moses Austin, Stephen F. Austin and Jane Long.

The Taste of Texas has served the biggest celebrities and lawmakers over the years, but the Hendees love the everyday celebrations the most. Youll often see a couple celebrating their anniversary, a child blowing out birthday candles, or someone enjoying their first meal after beating cancer.

You can learn more about the Taste of Texas by visiting their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustontexashistoryabc13 plusktrksteakabc13 plus memoriallocalish
LOCALISH
NJ shop has everything you need for a zero-waste lifestyle
WWII transport plane returned to Chicago area
Making a Difference With Different Jewelry
This band of bagpipers has sham-rocked Chicago for nearly a century
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot among 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, 13 others wounded
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
Daniel Kaluuya, more react to their Oscar nominations
Show More
Cook County launches 'My Shot' vaccine campaign
Snow, sleet could create slick road conditions Monday
Chicago police officer shot outside 6th District station
9 things that weren't scary before the pandemic but are now
Missing stimulus payments, tax credits? Here is what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News