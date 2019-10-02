WEATHER ALERT
Family has 3 generations of female police officers
Localish
Officer Elizabeth Scheibe is the third generation of women in her family to join the Houston Police Department.
Her mother was a sergeant, and her grandmother was one of the first women ever join the HPD in 1953.
