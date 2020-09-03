abc13 plus cypress

Cypress family helps woman in rehab and her newborn get a second chance at life

CYPRESS, Texas -- "It was really hard knowing when my son was born, he was born with drugs in his system." Ariel Bullock found out she was pregnant when she was 7 months along.

Her fiancé tried to help her get clean every day, but it wasn't until she held her son that her entire world changed and she gave up drugs.

Ariel checked herself into a treatment program and left her son in the hospital, knowing they would have nowhere to go when she got out.

Jodi Johnston and her husband Roy heard about Ariel's story when a member of the "100 Women Who Care" group in Cypress, Texas posted it on social media.

They were asking for donations to help Ariel with her son, but Jodi was so moved by her story she offered Ariel and her family a place to live.

"They are literally the reason why I get to be his mom," Ariel said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressaddictionbabydrug addictionfamilyabc13 plusall goodktrkfeel goodlocalish
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
Could you take on this 6 lb. burger challenge in under an hour?
11-year-old brings joy with 'quarantine caterpillar' project
Teen helps beautify Cypress neighborhood during pandemic
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in DuPage Co. home invasions cut off monitoring device: report
1 in custody after girl killed, brother critically injured in Auburn Gresham crash
IL reports 1,360 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Cubs are 1st MLB team committing to open stadium sportsbook
LIVE: Joe Biden speaks in Kenosha after meeting with Jacob Blake's family
Video of suspects in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting released by police
Chicago man died while being restrained by police in Rochester, NY
Show More
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Virus-proof building? West Loop developer builds COVID-19 prevention into workplace
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Emmett Till's South Side home could become Chicago Landmark
Marijuana dispensary opening in Skokie to feature Blues Brothers themed products
More TOP STORIES News