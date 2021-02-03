Rey Sol's 'seed to cup' Colombian coffee brews in New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey -- Coffee lovers rejoice as the aromatic and rich flavors of Rey Sol's Colombian coffee has made its way from South America to Ridgewood, New Jersey.

The family-owned cafe, dedicated to the cultivation of coffee since 1966, is serving the fresh and authentic taste of Colombian coffee right from the mountains of their family farm into your cup.

"We not only wanted to be just a specialty coffee shop. We are the owners of our own farm in Colombia and we import our beans, we roast three times a week, so everything that we do is very fresh," said Rey Sol's Linda Ramirez.

Related: New Jersey's ESO pasta is bringing the taste of Italy to your home

The cafe, which opened in November 2020, offers a variety of classic coffee drinks such as espresso, Americano, cappuccinos, lattes, traditional Colombian bites, and several signature drinks such as their now-viral: S'mores latte.

The latte, which is smoked, decorated with torched marshmallows, and a chocolate rim, has been a hit since its launch.

"Every square foot of this store is my heart, my family. We have been working very hard to bring the best of our culture, the best of our family, and a piece of Colombia to Ridgewood," said Johanna Porras, owner of Rey Sol Coffee.

The ongoing pandemic might've changed some of their original plans and presented challenges, but the family is optimistic and pleased with the warm welcome the community has shown them since opening.

"We want to bring a little piece of Colombia through our coffee. We have great lands and mountains for that, so offer all these little things that identify us, but we put a twist on it," said Ramirez.

