localish

Central California farmer builds robots for Star Wars and Disney!

By Tim Sarquis
Michael McMaster has loved robots since he was a little boy. After seeing "Star Wars" in 1977, he fell in love with the droid R2-D2. Fast forward to today and Michael is now the official droid builder for Lucasfilm and Disney. What started out as a hobby, has turned into something much more for Star Wars and Disney fans all over the world!

You can follow Michael's builds and adventures on Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyartpixardisneytechnologylocalish show (lsh)kfsnstar warslocalish
LOCALISH
Community-run garden grows food for those in need
Dozier's: 60 years of legendary Texas BBQ
Tomball's Thirsty Bee Meadery makes wine out of honey!
Artisan Grain Collaborative creates partnerships to feed community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
Illinois reports 1,598 new COVID-19 cases
CPS board meets Wed. as reopening debate between CTU, Lightfoot continues
Trump to deploy federal agents to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
President Trump announces expansion of anti-crime surge
Community-run garden grows food for those in need
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
Show More
Girl, 3, shot in South Shore
Is dining outside safe during COVID-19? Experts weigh in
Floating Boat Cinema coming to Chicago in September
Indiana to impose face mask order as COVID-19 cases increase by 763
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
More TOP STORIES News