Father and son making 3D masks for frontline workers in Covid-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- It all started with a father-and-son team and two 3D printers as they made masks.

Then, the community helped them out. They now have 17 printers to make dozens of masks daily.

"When I realized a way that I could contribute, that I felt like I could contribute - that's when I got motivated," said AJ Apone, founder of the Mask Initiative.

"These are the people who are out to protect us. So we felt like it was our duty to step up and help protect them."

The father and son are creating many 3D masks for firefighters, health care workers and many more on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo is working directly out of their garage in Santa Clarita, California.

"To be able to actually participate in helping people get through it, like I said, I'm just happy to be here and support and do whatever I can to help," said Allan Apone.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Frank Alli tells their story in the video above.

Related topics:
los angelesface maskcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angelescovid 19
