all good

Fatherhood Initiative Helps Young Dads Learn the Art of Parenting

CHICAGO -- A fatherhood initiative on Chicago's South Side is helping young fathers learn the skills to better support their children and their communities.

Sheldon Smith founded The Dovetail Project after he became a young father himself.

"The myth is that a lot of African American fathers aren't involved in their children's lives," said Smith, who has a 10-year-old daughter. "Our program is a 100% volunteer-based initiative. These young men come every week, once a week. Not because they're mandated. Not because we tell them to. Not because we force them to. This is something that they really want."

Smith said the program teaches parenting and life skills, as well as felony street law, to African American fathers between the ages of 17-24.

"When fathers complete the program, they receive a job, a GED or trade, along with a $450 stipend," he said.

Smith said the program serves 120 fathers a year.

"For us, it's not about numbers. It's really about impacting one family at a time," he said.

For more information on the Dovetail Project, visit the program's website at thedovetailproject.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout
Youngest marcher to walk from Selma to Montgomery tells her story
Brooklyn home believed to be part of underground railroad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
'I broke no laws': Rod Blagojevich maintains his innocence
No bond for man charged in sexual assault of toddler at River North restaurant
Dog found abandoned in trash bag in Willow Springs
North Chicago HS threats prompt Dis. 187 officials to cancel classes
Officer hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on NW Side: CPD
Homan Square fire leaves man seriously hurt after jumping from 2nd floor: Chicago fire
Show More
Everything we know about 'The Mandalorian' season 2
Chicago artist creates Quinceañera Archives to look at celebration into womanhood
Chicago police investigating carjackings, armed robberies Wednesday night
3 women charged with beating, robbing man in Lincoln Park: police
Black EIU student sues over wrongful arrest
More TOP STORIES News