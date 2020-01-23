New Jersey's Medieval Times brings 11th century Spain to life through royal feast and tournament

LYNDHURST, New Jersey -- From jousting Knights to enchanting horse performances, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey will take you back in time and ensure you feel like an 11th Century Royal.

"When you come to the castle, you are here to celebrate a great tournament to determine the champion of the realm. You get to enter my great castle, greet the nobles, and enjoy the great tournament," said Queen Maria Isabella, ruler of the Spanish-themed castle.

As you enjoy the royal pomp and circumstance and watch the six knights compete, you will feast on a utensil-free dinner that includes garlic bread, tomato bisque soup, roasted chicken, sweet buttered corn, herb-basted potato and the dessert of the Castle.

The Royal Court also offers a vegetarian option which includes hummus, pita bread, and a three-bean stew.

"The tournament is the best way to celebrate anything from a day out with the family, to milestone birthdays, you name it, it's a wonderful evening and one you'll never forget," said Queen Maria Isabella.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lyndhurstcommunity journalistin our backyardhorsesfun stuffmy go tolocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
VIDEO: 4 masked burglars steal ATM from River West liquor store, police say
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Thieves steal $52K from Fashion Outlets of Chicago store in Rosemont
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
Barack, Michelle Obama portraits coming to Chicago in 2021
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida
Show More
W Hotel guest in Streeterville robbed after arranging meeting online, police say
DNA could free man charged in 1988 murder of PA 4-year-old girl
News Fix: Fans prepare to say 'farewell' to iconic Mr. Peanut
Chicago police warn of CTA Red Line robberies
Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of snow, accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Thursday
More TOP STORIES News