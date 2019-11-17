Fighting Ocean Pollution One Reusable Straw at a Time

Makeup artist Krissy Vanderwoude caught the attention of Mermaid Straw, a company selling reusable products as an alternative to plastics. Now, they are working together to raise awareness on ocean pollution and keeping the environment clean.

"I think art really has the ability to capture people's minds and capture people's attention," said Adam Harrington, co-founder of Mermaid Straw. "Krissy's mermaid, this is a perfect representation to bring awareness to a topic that some people may not think about."


Harrington said their company helps people "take small steps toward helping save our oceans, our lakes, our rivers from plastic pollution."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village fatal shooting
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Friends and family mark 20th birthday of murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Gun buyback on Chicago's South Side pays $100 for every firearm turned in
Teen undergoing chemo enjoys experience of lifetime with Chicago Bears
Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards, police say
Show More
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Oak Lawn village manager charged in crash that critically injured man
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly overnight
Chicago area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend
More TOP STORIES News