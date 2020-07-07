localish

Firefighter returns a favor 21 years to the day

21 years ago on July 4th, 1999, Rob Lee lost his home to fireworks when he was six years old. Watching his home go up in flames, he remembers the moment a firefighter rushed out with their family dog in his arms. That memory made a lasting impact on his life. Now 27 years old and a firefighter for the Fresno Fire Department, Rob was able to return the favor, 21 years to the day, helping save a family dog trapped in a burning home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodogsfirepetsall goodanimalskfsnfirefighterslocalish
LOCALISH
Black Lives Matter murals raise awareness in Downtown San Jose
South Bay woman crochets blankets to comfort those in need
Restaurant celebrates reopening with new mural
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant's son among victims of July 4th weekend violence
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 587
19 shot, 4 fatally Monday in Chicago
1 charged with murder for fatal West Side shooting of girl, 7
1 in custody after toddler beaten to death in Bronzeville
'I believe in white power': McHenry woman charged after face mask dispute
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Show More
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Chicagoans try to beat the heat as temps continue to rise
'Blackout Day 2020' encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses
Chicago Dogs to hold first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, few storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News