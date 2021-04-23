localish

Flaunt Fitness' pole dancing classes help women find their fit, confidence

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- At Flaunt Fitness in South Philadelphia, women are taking pole dancing classes to empower themselves and get a full body workout!

Flaunt Fitness has been offering pole dancing classes for nine years and it's the only fitness studio in the Philadelphia area that specializes in the workout.

Women are using the dance as a fun way to work out the entire body.

Owner Pinki Schaivo says women are taking the classes as way to get fit but to also empower themselves and gain confidence.


Flaunt Fitness | Facebook | Instagram
1915 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
267-699-6636

