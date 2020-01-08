Flowered Hot Dog Buns Bloom in Chicago!

CHICAGO -- Fat Rice in Chicago is known for its Macanese small plates, and its bakery is adding Asian flare to a classic city staple too.

Their Chicago-style hot dog bun is a feast for the eyes and taste buds.


"I think what is so great about the Chicago hot dog is that it offers a variety of flavor and textures," said Adrienne Lo, co-owner of Fat Rice and its bakery. "The hot dog itself is super snappy, fatty, salty. And you have that nice sport pepper that adds a nice heat to it. The relish and the mustard kind of come together and add acidity and the tomatoes bring a little acidity and a nice freshness to the whole thing."

Lo said the hot dog is something that everyone visiting Chicago should try.


"It's just a novelty item that really, people are drawn to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
More than 2K Chicago parking meter tickets issued in error since 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in Houston: Police
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
1 injured in violent Brighton Park crash
Show More
Researchers find biggest 1-year drop in US cancer death rate
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
Two earthquakes strike near Iran nuclear plant
VIDEO: Thief steals from woman pumping gas in Blue Island
New marina coming to Navy Pier in 2021
More TOP STORIES News