Colorado man goes fly fishing on an iceberg

Arkansas River, COLORADO -- Cade Peirce and his wife Morgan enjoy exploring the Colorado outdoors with their children. During one weekend getaway, Cade managed to hitch a ride on an iceberg while fly fishing. Although he failed to catch any fish, he had an unforgettable excursion along the river. The Peirce family believes it's crucial to bring kids along for as many nature adventures as possible.During COVID there's no better time to get out into nature and have an unforgettable adventure. Each weekend, the Pierce family tries to find a new spot to explore.