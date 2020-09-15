folklorico

Folklorico dance is the heart and soul of Mexico

Folklorico is a festive, colorful, and cultural dance with origins in Mexico. On Mexican Independence Day, this traditional dance takes center stage during community and family celebrations.

"It's a beautiful way to say to the world, 'We celebrate with you,' the sense of freedom," said Blanca Araceli Soto, founder and president of the Tierra Blanca Arts Center.

Aztec dance is also showcased during holidays. Aztec dance is a respected dance that's ritual, meaningful, and centuries-old.

According to Soto, it's important for the community to build culture connection, instead of walls, especiallyas Mexico and seven other Latin-American countries celebrate their Independence Days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicokabcfolkloricodancemore in commonmexicanlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS parents frustrated with remote learning 1 week in
Plainfield students, parents rally to demand restart of in-person classes
Chicago mom, son kicked off flight because he removed mask to eat
Bear seen near Elgin man's remains in Great Smoky Mountain National Park
Woman, 61, in critical condition, 2 others shot in Roseland
Wounded deputy struggled to aid partner after shooting
City hiring 500 contact tracers with pay starting at $20 an hour
Show More
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage pay to $17
Hazy skies over Chicago from wildfire smoke
53 shot, 10 fatally in weekend shootings
Salvation Army breaks out the red kettles early for holiday fundraising
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News