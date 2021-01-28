Mercado Little Spain is an all-day dining destination for food lovers in Hudson Yards

HUDSON YARDS -- Mercado Little Spain is a small piece of Spain in the heart of Hudson Yards in New York City.
Mercado is the realization of many lifetimes of passion, culinary expertise, and a dedication to storytelling - a veritable love letter to Spain from Chef Jose Andres and his team.
The space is almost 35,000 square feet of four different restaurants and 12 kiosks. There are so many dishes visitors should not miss.
Mercado Little Spain is an all-day dining destination for food lovers, an entire neighborhood of delicioso.
"Mercado is not a place you come to for one day. You have to come 6, 7, 10 times to enjoy everything," said R&D Chef, Nicholas Lopez.
Inspired by the historic mercados of his home country, Chef Jose has created a new and unprecedented space for socializing with family and friends, business lunches with colleagues, or a quick meal on the go.
"Mercado has a big versatility, meaning that everything can be changing," said Lopez. "So we will be changing, we will be adding new things so Mercado is a place you can enjoy in many, many ways."
For this endeavor, José has brought along friends and fellow chefs Albert and Ferran Adria as creative collaborators. The three first worked together in the kitchen of elBulli, once the best restaurant in the world.
Their ongoing friendship revolutionized the world of gastronomy on two continents, and now for the first time, they are bringing their combined culinary genius - and the best products and recipes of Spain - to Hudson Yards.
Some of the specialty dishes featured at Mercado are the paellas. There is seafood paella, paellas with gambas, paellas with mussels, and paellas with chicken, rice, green beans, etc.
"All over Europe, you see people from so many different cultures and countries enjoying real Spanish food. I think Mercado has been a really great addition to the food industry of New York. I think New Yorkers have been really happy to have Mercado in their city," said Lopez. "We love New York."
Mercado Little Spain is now open - following New York City COVID guidelines. Masks are required. You can also order for curbside pickup or delivery.
