Food pantry opens pop-up to feed neighbors in need

By Jalyn Henderson
In response to a growing need for food in our communities Care for Real, an Edgewater food pantry, has decided to expand with a pop-up pantry.

The pop-up will be open from 12 pm - 2 pm every Tuesday at the United Church of Rogers Park.

People will have access to canned goods, meat, dairy products, rice, beans, and fresh fruit. Anyone in need of food assistance can go to the pop-up.

Identification is not needed, but people are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
