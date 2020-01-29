Forget craft beer, this man is making craft teas

Philly Craft Tea got its start after creator Mike O'Brien invited a group of friends over for tea and to listen to some vinyl records.

The result? A delectable blend of handmade teas expertly paired with vinyl records for a soothing and relaxing experience.


Inspired by his world travels to tea-rich locales such as Dublin, Ireland, Latin America and China, O'Brien set out to create his own blend of teas.

O' Brien says one look in his herb cabinet and he can concoct some unique blends, such as the Wissahickon Walker, Psycho Kitty and the very popular Gritty Vocals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillylocalishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
DuPage Co. officials investigate possible exposure in Chicago coronavirus case
Sources: Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs, won't be free agent until after 2021 season
LIVE: Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
City recommends return of electric scooters in Chicago
Show More
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Funeral to be held for local Vietnam vet; no next of kin found
Pritzker delivers State of the State address Wednesday
Cook County to hold flag design contest for HS students
More TOP STORIES News