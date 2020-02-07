Gross! Roaches for Valentine's Day?

Roses are nice, but how about roaches?

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is offering up a creepy-crawly Valentine!


For just $5, you can name a giant Madagascar hissing cockroach after your sweetheart. Why? Because true love never dies - and neither do roaches!

Your cockroach will live inside the museum's Heartbreak Motel, which comes equipped with a live Roachcam and you even receive a digital commemorative certificate.


How's that for an unforgettable gift?
