Fourth grader on a mission to change the world with lemonade stand

Sugarland, Texas -- Sugar Land fourth grader Sabrina Roesler started her lemonade stand with a typical lemonade recipe.

But her stand took off when she introduced new flavors like Muddy Buddy, which uses brown raw sugar. It is healthier than other lemonade recipes, and Roesler came up with the mix with help from her mom who is from Columbia.

Roesler was named the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year for her business Fresh n Juicy. She sells her drinks at pop-up events around the community, and is expanding to include baked goods and clothing.

Roesler also gives back with her lemonade. Her father passed away from brain cancer a few years ago, and she donates part of her proceeds to Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

If you want to learn more about Fresh n Juicy, check out their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
IL reports 2,404 new COVID cases, 17 deaths
Mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, CSU coming soon
IL utilities shut offs can resume Thursday; how to get help paying bills
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
Show More
Street sweeping season begins Thursday in Chicago
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Silver alert issued for missing Gary teen believed to be in 'extreme danger'
Daily Herald sales exec drowns trying to save 2 kids in Florida
O'Hare construction underway on lower-level road
More TOP STORIES News