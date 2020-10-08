localish

Brazilian fight champion teaches police the art of jiu-jitsu at Quintella MMA

FOLSOM -- Alexandre Quintella is a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu from Brazil, who offers free classes to law enforcement officers.

He says that Brazilian Jiujitsu is all about controlling your opponent without hurting them and gaining confidence in your ability to do so.


He says with this skill cops will use what they learned and be less likely to pull a gun and instead use the restraint and submission tactics they learn in the classes. He offers this training twice a week to officers for free.

Quintella MMA | Facebook | Instagram

412 W. MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033
215-298-8715
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
folsom (delaware county)fyi phillymore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance
Houston designer makes quinceañera dreams come true
Aqua S: The Ice Cream Dream
91-year-old professor's virtual teaching photo goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City announces 3 winners in Winter Design Challenge
Willie Wilson, Chicago businessman and U.S. Senate candidate, has COVID-19
Trump says he will not attend virtual debate, will hold rally instead
Protests erupt in Wauwatosa, Wis. after no charges for police officer in killing of Black teen
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Woman hit 3 Chicago police officers with SUV
Show More
Girl, 10, shot on South Side remains hospitalized
2 wounded in drive-by in Lincoln Park
Rise Naperville recreational marijuana dispensary opens Thursday
Mayor Lightfoot to announce 'Together We Rise' recovery initiative
How blue light glasses work and how to find the best pair
More TOP STORIES News