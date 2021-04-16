abc13 plus brenham

Friend's death inspires couple to live life fully and move to the country

EMBED <>More Videos

Friend's death inspires couple to live life fully and move to the country

CARMINE, TEXAS -- Life's too short to keep doing things that don't fulfill your needs.

Eva Park and Bryan Broussard were happy in Fulshear, Texas for many years. She worked as a PE teacher and he owned an oil and gas service company. But when their friend passed away from cancer, they vowed to live life to the fullest.

Two years ago, they packed everything up and moved to Carmine, Texas to open the Vintage Hideaway. It's a place where people can eat, drink, and stay in an all-in-one experience. Here, anyone can get away from the hustle and bustle of big city life.

The five rental cottages are off the beaten path by design. The couple also built a wine and beer pavilion in their garden. Or you can eat at Bryan's family Cajun food truck.

To learn more about Vintage Hideaway, check out their website and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brenhamabc13 plusabc13 plus brenhamktrklocalish
ABC13 PLUS BRENHAM
Family tired of daily routine sells everything to move to Round Top
Family's journey from working 9 to 5 to life on a farm
Couple's Instagram-worthy shop will make you want to move
How Blue Bell became a Texas icon!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
Protests call for justice after video released of Adam Toledo shooting
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering: CPD
Mother of boy, 12, killed in 1992 by Chicago cop speaks out following fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo
South Shore Line train strikes, kills pedestrian at 75th Street
Transcripts released after grand jury in Daniel Prude death votes to clear 3 cops
Show More
IL reports 3,866 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
IL early childhood education, child care access can expand thanks to federal aid: Pritzker
EXPLAINER: Can officers stop drivers for air fresheners?
Laquan McDonald's family reacts to release of Adam Toledo shooting video
Girl, 17, fatally shot in Little Village
More TOP STORIES News