This family business changed industries during the pandemic

CHICAGO -- The Rodriguez family has made a living as photographers but once the COVID19 pandemic hit, they had to redirect their trade to selling Mexican sandwiches called tortas.

Eduardo, Vinny, and Diana Rodriguez own ER studio. Eduardo Rodriguez, the father of the clan, has been in the photography business for the last 40 years. Up until a couple of weeks ago, the family has had to rethink their trade. That's when they decided to launch their torta selling company called Torti-Text.


The Rodriquez family uses their Instagram page to handle orders and offer delivery Monday through Friday.

Diana Rodriguez said that even though times are tough, it is important to stick together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
