This prop studio now makes face shields!

Just a few months ago, Monster City Studios in Fresno, CA, was designing pieces for some of the world's most popular amusement parks. Now because of the coronavirus pandemic, they've seen the need to put their skills to good use. Using the equipment they already have, Monster City is now producing face shields and masks for health care workers all over the United States.
