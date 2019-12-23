frozen

Frozen Live Is a Must See for Frozen Fans!

The broadway smash hit musical Frozen live is currently playing at The Pantages Theater in Hollywood through February 2. The show stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. The sets come out right in front of you on a massive scale, immersing you in the story. A brand new original song is premiered during the Los Angeles show that isn't in the film and hasn't been performed anywhere else. Character favorites like Olfa, are brought to life on the stage bringing elements of the animated film to audiences with a refreshing puppet like creativity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfrozenplayhousedisneyfrozen the musicaltheaterlocalish
FROZEN
'Frozen 2' ices competition again with record Thanksgiving
Filmmakers share how beloved characters grow in 'Frozen 2'
'Frozen 2': Meet the couple behind the songs your kids can't stop singing
Waterfall freezes at Yellowstone National Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, 3 kids reunited after car stolen with them inside on North Side: police
Man to appear in court on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy files lawsuit
Show More
Father stabbed son to death in Lake View home, prosecutors say
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Ind. conservation officials searching for person who fatally shot bald eagle
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
What to consider when choosing hotel rewards programs
More TOP STORIES News