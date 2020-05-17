Gaido's showing support for its employees and first responders during toughest of times

GALVESTON, Texas -- For over a century, Gaido's Seafood has been a staple on Galveston Island in Texas.Owned by the same family for four generations, the legendary restaurant has a long legacy of giving back to the community during tough times.When Hurricane Ike ravaged the island in 2008, Gaido's stepped up to feed hundreds of first responders boiled shrimp, corn and potatoes.Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaido's is again providing the same hot meals for first responders every week.The landmark restaurant is also rewarding the hard work of its employees, boosting pay for hourly staff, and delivering bonuses to managers.