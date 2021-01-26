Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need

A Philadelphia teacher has come up with a creative way to help feed those in need.Jane Ellis of Mount Airy is a fourth-grade teacher at Greene Street Friends School in Philadelphia's Germantown section.As teaching went virtual, Ellis was searching for ways to connect with her students and the community. So she pitched the idea of the "Germantown Fridge" to the school, and they approved it.The fridge is on the outside of the school surrounded by a wooden shed, so anyone can safely access it 24/7, no questions asked.