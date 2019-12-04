Go BACON Crazy at BACONFEST

Bacon, bacon, bacon! This festival in Easton, Pennsylvania will make your mouth water and blow your mind!

With over 150 vendors, and live entertainment it is THE event for bacon enthusiasts.

From bacon funnel cake to bacon bourbon or bacon cheese fries to the bacon donut, the festival features all sorts of bacon foods. There is live music, a pig call competition, and of course BACON! Jon Lunger and Matt Candio take you through their favorite parts. It is truly an event that will make you wish you could stay forever in a bacon paradise.
If you love bacon, put this on your bucket list.


Follow along with @jonlunger and @mattcandio as they sink their teeth into @PaBaconFest!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eastonbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW Side
Former CPD Supt. Johnson denies misleading mayor, acknowledges 'poor decision'
Judge dismisses lawsuit over exhumation of gangster John Dillinger
VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
3 injured after 2 school buses crash in Justice
Show More
Robbers lure victims via pizza orders, sales app on West Side
Police seek man who robbed, sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in West Town
Experts warn parents about dangers of winter coats in child car seats
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
Photos released of suspect impersonating CPD officer in currency exchange robbery
More TOP STORIES News